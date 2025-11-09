Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Streaming, La Liga: After a devastating defeat to Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League tie midweek, Real Madrid shift focus back to La Liga as they take on city rivals Rayo Vallecano. Xabi Alonso's side failed to score in their crucial Champions League encounter, and the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham will be aiming to put up better displays against Rayo. Real Madrid have, so far, won all but one of their 11 league games, and can even establish a seven-point lead at the top of the league if other results go their way. Hosts Rayo are lingering near the top half and are expected to provide a tricky challenge to Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, November 9 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

