Real Madrid president Florentino Perez addressed the training-ground altercation between club teammates Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, saying that "these things happen", while fuming at the fact that the news about such a sensitive matter was leaked to the media. Florentino addressed the media on a variety of topics after Barcelona secured their back-to-back La Liga title by beating arch-rivals Real Madrid. Amid these topics was the physical altercation between Valverde and Tchouameni, which caused Valverde to sustain a head injury.

Speaking during the presser, as quoted by Goal.com, Florentino said, "It is not the first time two players have had a row here. There have been seasons when the players have been constantly arguing. These things happen!"

He was annoyed that the news about the argument became public, saying, "The row between the players was bad, but what is worse is that it has been made public. We have had arguments every year, sometimes even several, but it has never been made public before."

"The leak was worse than the row. Players can make up after a row, have a coffee, and shake hands. But a leak like that is terrible," he said, while also emphasising that the club knows "who passed the information about the fight on to the media."

The altercation between the two players started over Valverde denying to shake his teammate's hand before training. As the tension rose, the Uruguayan footballer suffered bruises and cuts. The injury was accidental and not a result of a direct blow from Tchouameni.

A crisis meeting was also held in the changing room, reported Marca. The altercation caused Valverde a deep cut that left him requiring several stitches. But the club later announced that he was "at home and in good condition" and needed 10-14 days of rest for the injury he sustained. After an internal hearing, the club fined both players 500,000 euros, and disciplinary proceedings were closed, as per a statement issued last Friday.

He also spoke on the possible return of Jose Mourinho to the club, who served as manager from 2010-13, leading the club to a La Liga and Copa del Rey title each. With Alvaro Arbeloa enduring a trophyless campaign, there have been reports of the decorated Portuguese manager making a return to the club. However, Florentino has not provided any specifics.

"Regarding Mourinho's arrival, we are not at that procedural stage yet; we are focused on ensuring that Real Madrid belongs to its members. I want to discuss this with them, let them come forward, let them tell me what they have done for Real Madrid in their lives," Perez explained. He further added: "I am not going to talk about coaches or players. I am working to return the club's assets to its members," he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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