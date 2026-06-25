Leipzig has hired former Argentina defender Martín Demichelis as coach to succeed Ole Werner, whom the club surprisingly fired last week. The 45-year-old Demichelis signed a contract through June 2028, Leipzig said on Monday. Demichelis was previously in charge of Mallorca, which was relegated from La Liga last season. “Martín combines a clear footballing philosophy with intensity and outstanding expertise,” Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer said. “We are convinced that he will bring fresh impetus to the team and play a key role in the club's continued success and development.”

Werner led Leipzig to third place in the Bundesliga in his first season, clinching Champions League qualification, but he was fired along with his assistant coaches on Wednesday.

Red Bull head of soccer Jürgen Klopp and Leipzig supervisory board chairman Oliver Mintzlaff felt a change was needed.

Demichelis began his coaching career as an assistant at Malaga while he also worked with several Bayern youth teams. He took his first senior managerial role at boyhood club River Plate in 2022 and led it to an Argentine league and cup double in his debut season. He took charge of Mexican side Monterrey in 2024, and Mallorca in February this year.

“That is exactly the kind of challenge I was looking for,” Demichelis said of his new job at Leipzig. “I have enormous respect for the work that has been done here. I want to build on those foundations and take the next steps together with the team. I want to create a side that plays bold, intense and exciting football, takes responsibility on the pitch and inspires the people of Leipzig with its passion.”

Demichelis played 51 games for Argentina including the 2014 World Cup final against Germany. He won four Bundesliga and four German Cup titles with Bayern before leaving in January 2011 for Malaga, where he played for 2 ½ seasons. He spent three seasons at Manchester City before returning to Spain at Espanyol and Malaga, where he retired aged 36.

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