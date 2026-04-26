Paris Saint-Germain took another stride towards the Ligue 1 crown on Saturday, beating Angers 3–0 to open up a six-point advantage over Lens at the top of the table. Lee Kang-in and Senny Mayulu struck first-half goals in Angers, with Lucas Beraldo bagging a third shortly after half-time to keep PSG on course for a 12th French title in 14 years. It was a largely ideal afternoon for PSG ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Bayern Munich, although they face an anxious wait over the fitness of defender Achraf Hakimi after he appeared to be struggling physically and came off at half-time.

Coach Luis Enrique rested his attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue -- all of whom started Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nantes. PSG though finished with 10 men as Goncalo Ramos saw red after receiving a second yellow card.

"We got the job done well," said Luis Enrique. "These are the kinds of matches than can be tricky, but we showed that we were ready.

"When you get a result like this, it's the best way to prepare for the Champions League semi-final."

Lyon held off lowly Auxerre 3-2 in earlier in the day to keep their Champions League next season ambitions on track.

A Roman Yaremchuk brace, either side of a Corentin Tolisso goal, was enough to move the hosts to 57 points and open up a provisional three-point gap to fourth-placed Lille.

Auxerre, despite a Sinaly Diomande strike and Bryan Okoh's late goal, which set up a nervy finish, were condemned to a 16th defeat of the season and remain in the relegation play-off spot.

Yaremchuk ghosted in at the near post to prod Lyon in front in the 19th minute, before Diomande levelled from close range for Auxerre 10 minutes before half-time.

Lyon captain Tolisso restored his side's lead six minutes after the hour and Ukrainian Yaremchuk then doubled their advantage five minutes later.

Okoh's deflected strike in the 88th minute gave Lyon cause for concern late on but Paulo Fonseca's side were able to keep their opponents at arm's length to see out the victory.

With three games left for them this season, Lyon moved to within six points of Lens, who drew 3-3 at Brest on Friday, and an unlikely top-two finish.

Monaco let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Toulouse, potentially ending their chances of qualifying for Europe's top club competition.

The principality side led through goals from Jordan Teze and Lamine Camara, but Toulouse hit back in the second half as Canada international Jacen Russell-Rowe and Emersonn halted a three-game slide for the hosts.

Monaco have gone three games without a win and dropped to seventh place, six points adrift of Lyon. Lille could climb level on points with Lyon if they win away to Paris FC on Sunday.

Troyes secured their return to Ligue 1 after a 3-0 win at Saint-Etienne ensured a top-two finish. They need a point from their remaining two games to wrap up the Ligue 2 title.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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