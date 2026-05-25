Second division Torreense pulled off a sensational coup on Sunday by stunning Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in the Portuguese Cup final to win the first trophy of their 70-year history. The club from Torres Vedras, a town west of Lisbon, had only reached the Cup final once before, losing to Porto in 1956. It means that Torreense will play in the Europa League next season. And their historic season could get even better with a promotion play-off second leg -- the first leg ended 0-0 -- to come against Casa Pia on Thursday.

Torreense opened the scoring on three minutes through Kevin Zohi but Colombian Luis Suarez equalised for Sporting, who finished second in the top flight this season after winning back-to-back titles in the previous two, after 53 minutes.

In extra-time, Cape Verde's Ianique scored the winner from the penalty spot after Maximiliano Araujo was sent off for Sporting in giving away the spot-kick.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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