Juventus's local derby at Torino on Sunday kicked off over an hour late for "public safety" after one of the Serie A giants' fans was admitted to hospital following pre-match clashes with rival supporters. Luciano Spalletti's side are one of four teams vying for the two remaining Champions League places, but the players were still in the changing room when their top-four rivals kicked off their fixtures. A kick-off time of 9.45pm local time (1945 GMT) was announced, against the wishes of Juve's away supporters, who demanded that the match be suspended after one of their number suffered what local media are calling serious, but not life-threatening, injuries in the brawl.

The announcement sparked anger among Juve fans who abandoned the away end in protest, but in the end the match started at 9.51pm.

The other four matches involving teams chasing the top four or trying to avoid relegation were delayed by around five minutes as they were supposed to all kick off at the same time.

But the fixtures involving third-placed AC Milan, fourth-placed Roma and fifth-placed Como, who are level on 68 points with Juve in sixth, did kick off despite the Turin derby being delayed.

Two points separated Juve from the Champions League spots heading into this season's final round of fixtures.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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