PSG And Morocco Footballer Achraf Hakimi Charged With Rape: Report
According to a report, PSG and Morocco footballer Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape
PSG and Morocco footballer Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, as per a report.© AFP
Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors told AFP on Friday. Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors Thursday in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.
The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's surprise run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, was seen at PSG training on Friday morning.
Contacted by AFP, the club made no comment.
More to follow...
