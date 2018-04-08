 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Premier League: West Ham Striker Javier Hernandez Leaves Chelsea's Top-Four Bid In Tatters

Updated: 08 April 2018 23:19 IST

Antonio Conte's side went ahead through Cesar Azpilicueta's first-half strike at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League: West Ham Striker Javier Hernandez Leaves Chelsea
Chelsea missed a host of chances to increase their advantage in the match © AFP

Chelsea's faint hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered a potentially fatal blow as Javier Hernandez's late equaliser gave struggling West Ham a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Antonio Conte's side went ahead through Cesar Azpilicueta's first-half strike at Stamford Bridge. But Chelsea missed a host of chances to increase their advantage and were made to pay when Hernandez came off the bench to snatch the leveller with 17 minutes left. Conte had admitted losing at home to Tottenham for the first time in 28 years last weekend was a huge setback in Chelsea's bid to salvage a dismal campaign by qualifying for the Champions League. With fifth-placed Chelsea lagging 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with only six games remaining, this frustrating result should end their top-four challenge. West Ham, now six points clear of the relegation zone, were ecstatic to escape with a point despite a largely limp display.

But it was a disappointing conclusion to a miserable week for Chelsea, who were mourning the death of their former star Ray Wilkins.

Wilkins died at the age of 61 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The former England midfielder, who played for Chelsea for six years in the 1970s and had several spells as the club's assistant coach, was remembered by fans who laid flowers outside the stadium.

Inside, Chelsea and West Ham supporters, usually fierce rivals, united to sing "there's only one Ray Wilkins" and held aloft a huge flag with his image.

There was a minute's applause before kick-off, with Chelsea's players all wearing number eight warm-up shirts in recognition of Wilkins' old jersey.

Respects paid, Chelsea had to focus on finding a way to end a damaging run of one win from their previous four league matches.

Eden Hazard's indifferent form has epitomised Chelsea's struggles and the Belgian playmaker had gone seven games without a goal.

- Temporary reprieve -
Hazard came close to ending that streak when he made a penetrating run to the edge of the area and flashed a shot just wide.

Chelsea were in control but when Alvaro Morata found the back of the net from Hazard's pass, the Spain striker's effort was ruled out for offside.

Hazard was looking more like his old self and he combined with Cesc Fabregas to prise open the West Ham defence, but Morata's deft back-flick rolled wide.

Back in the groove, Hazard provided the impetus for another flowing Chelsea move that saw Willian's shot pushed over by West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart.

It was only a temporary reprieve for West Ham as Conte's men took a 36th-minute lead from the resulting short corner.

Victor Moses, left unmarked by West Ham's ponderous defence, scooped a cross towards Morata and he headed down to Azpilicueta, who controlled before poking a soft shot past Hart for his first goal since October.

Willian was inches away from doubling Chelsea's lead early in the second half after Hazard's clever back-heel gave the Brazilian space to shoot just wide.

Morata has endured a difficult first year with Chelsea and his fortunes weren't improving as he headed over from a corner before having another effort disallowed for offside.

All those near-misses came back to haunt Chelsea in the 73rd minute.

Mark Noble pumped a long ball into the Chelsea area and Blues captain Gary Cahill responded with a mistimed header that dropped for Marko Arnautovic.

A quick pass from Arnautovic found Hernandez and the striker, on for just three minutes, drilled a fine finish past Thibaut Courtois.

Marcos Alonso almost spared Chelsea's blushes with a thunderous strike, but Hart finished as West Ham's hero with superb saves to keep out that effort and one from an Olivier Giroud header.

Topics : Chelsea West Ham United César Azpilicueta Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chelsea drew with West ham United 1-1 in the EPL
  • Chelsea's faint hopes of top-four finish in tatters after draw
  • Chelsea missed a host of chances in the game
Related Articles
Former England Football Captain Ray Wilkins Dies Aged 61
Former England Football Captain Ray Wilkins Dies Aged 61
Premier League: Dele Alli Sinks Chelsea As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Two For Arsenal
Premier League: Dele Alli Sinks Chelsea As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Two For Arsenal
Premier League: Chelsea
Premier League: Chelsea's Champions League Chances Hang On Same Old Tottenham Story
Manchester City Bearing Down On Title As Premier League Returns
Manchester City Bearing Down On Title As Premier League Returns
Premier League: Harry Kane Could Face Chelsea, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Premier League: Harry Kane Could Face Chelsea, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 32 27 3 2 84
2 Manchester United 32 22 5 5 71
3 Liverpool 33 19 10 4 67
4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 20 7 5 67
5 Chelsea 31 17 5 9 56
6 Arsenal 31 15 6 10 51
7 Burnley 32 13 10 9 49
8 Leicester City 32 11 10 11 43
9 Everton 33 11 8 14 41
10 Newcastle United 32 10 8 14 38
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.