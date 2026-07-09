Chelsea have completed the signing of Portuguese teenager Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon on a contract until 2034, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. The deal, which was struck last year, sees the versatile 19-year-old head to London for a fee of around £44 million ($59 million). "It feels great to be here. Chelsea is a great team and I am excited to play here at Stamford Bridge," Quenda told the club's website. "The club has shown faith in players like me and I am proud to be here, proud to be part of this club." The Portugal under-21 international, who can play on either wing or at wing-back, helped Sporting win the domestic league and cup double in 2024/25.

Named Primeira Liga Young player of the season in 2025, Quenda made 54 appearances in all competitions for Sporting.

He also holds the record as the youngest Portuguese player to score in the UEFA Champions League, netting the 4-1 victory over Kairat in September 2025.

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