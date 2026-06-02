Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo shared glimpses of the national team's first training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering fans a look at preparations for football's biggest tournament. Ronaldo posted a series of images on Instagram from Portugal's training camp as the squad began its build-up to the World Cup, which is set to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 12. The 41-year-old forward appeared in high spirits during the session, taking part in drills alongside his teammates as Portugal intensified preparations for the tournament.

In a bid for his maiden World Cup title, the only title which is left for him to win, the 41-year-old will be making a record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup appearance this year, having made his tournament debut back in 2006.

Portugal, the reigning Nations League champions, will begin their Group K campaign in Houston against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 17.

They will then face Uzbekistan at the same venue on June 23 before concluding their group stage against Colombia in Miami on June 27. The tournament will run from June 11 to July 19.

Recently, Ronaldo finally conquered Saudi Arabia after he guided Al Nassr to their 11th Saudi Pro League (SPL) title, scoring twice in a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac on Friday night, securing the superstar's first league crown in Saudi Arabia since joining the club in January 2023.

Portugal World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi Ankara).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce SK), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica).

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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