The preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are in full swing, with teams testing their squads to find the perfect composition by playing pre-tournament friendlies. The likes of Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Spain, France, England and other teams have already hit the ground running. But, a few rounds of matches still remain before the squads shift their entire focus on the teams they would be facing in the World Cup.

Brazil are scheduled to face Mohamed Salah's Egypt on June 06 while Argentina are set to take on Honduras and Iceland before the start of the World Cup. Spain, France, England and Germany also have a match each left.

FIFA World Cup 2026: International Friendlies Schedule:

Brazil

June 6, 2026: Brazil vs. Egypt | Evening slot / Early morning IST

Argentina

June 6, 2026: Argentina vs. Honduras | 5:30 AM IST (June 7)

June 9, 2026: Argentina vs. Iceland | 5:30 AM IST (June 10)

Spain

June 8, 2026: Spain vs. Peru | 6:30 AM IST (June 9)

France

June 8, 2026: France vs. Northern Ireland | 11:30 PM IST

England

June 10, 2026: England vs. Costa Rica | 12:30 AM IST

Germany

June 6, 2026: Germany vs. USA | 12:00 AM Midnight IST (June 7)

Portugal

June 6, 2026: Portugal vs. Chile | 11:15 PM IST

June 10, 2026: Portugal vs. Nigeria | 1:15 AM IST (June 11)

Netherlands

June 3, 2026: Netherlands vs. Algeria | 12:00 AM Midnight IST (June 4)

June 8, 2026: Netherlands vs. Uzbekistan | 12:00 AM Midnight IST (June 9)

Meanwhile, FIFA and India have finally reached an agreement to broadcast the 2026 World Cup in the Asian subcontinent. Zee Entertainment has acquired the tournament's rights, both for the 2026 edition and 2030. The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup matches in India will be available on Zee5.

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