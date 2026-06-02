Just a couple of weeks after FIFA launched the official anthem for the FIFA World Cup 2026-to be held across the USA, Canada, and Mexico-popular American YouTuber IShowSpeed has released his own alternative version. In less than 24 hours across YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and various other digital channels, the content creator's self-made anthem has gone completely viral. On Instagram alone, the video has already garnered an astonishing 40 million views, while the YouTube upload has quickly surpassed the 3 million mark. When aggregating data across all social media networks, IShowSpeed's anthem is estimated to have comfortably crossed the 50 million views threshold within a single day.

FIFA originally unveiled the tournament's official anthem in mid-May, teaming up Colombian pop superstar Shakira with Nigerian Afrobeats icon Burna Boy. The track, titled "Dai Dai", was designed to blend signature West African rhythms with energetic Latin beats to celebrate the multicultural spirit of the tournament.

However, despite the star-studded lineup, football fans worldwide were left largely underwhelmed by the official release, with many taking to social media to criticise its lack of the raw, high-octane energy typically associated with historic football anthems.

| BREAKING: Speed has OFFICIALLY RELEASED his World Cup song “Champions” pic.twitter.com/Y7OuAweBNP — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) June 1, 2026

In stark contrast, IShowSpeed's high-energy, grassroots anthem appears to have made a far greater immediate impact on the global football community. Known for his chaotic passion for the beautiful game, the streamer has successfully captured the organic fanaticism that supporters felt was missing from FIFA's polished, corporate product.

Despite being live for less than 24 hours, the track has received overwhelming praise online, with large sections of the internet already hailing it as the "real deal" and the definitive sound of the upcoming tournament. This viral sensation once again highlights the massive, shifting influence of digital creators over traditional sports governing bodies when it comes to capturing genuine fan engagement.

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