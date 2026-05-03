Porto were crowned Portuguese champions with two games to spare after a 1-0 win over Alverca on Saturday. They moved nine points clear of second place Benfica, who were held 2-2 at Famalicao earlier on. Jan Bednarek's towering header from a corner in the 40th minute was enough to claim Porto victory, as they won the title for the first time since 2022. Porto claimed their 31st title, more than any other side apart from Benfica on 38.

Former Porto coach Jose Mourinho's Benfica went two goals up at Famalicao, but defender Nicolas Otamendi was sent off early in the second half.

The hosts hit back to secure a point and leave glory within Porto's reach.

"This game is a good reflection of what has happened in this championship," said Mourinho, who was unhappy about the officiating.

"I want to give my congratulations to FC Porto for being deserving champions."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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