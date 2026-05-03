Real Madrid vs Espanyol LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Real Madrid take on Espanyol, needing to win to keep their fading La Liga title hopes alive. Real Madrid are 14 points behind Barcelona with five matches to go in the league season. Los Blancos manager Alvaro Arbeloa will be without star forward Kylian Mbappe, who is out due to injury. Club captain Dani Carvajal is also going to miss the match. As a result, Arbeloa will be pinning hopes on stars like Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham. Espanyol are mid-table at the moment, but only five points above the relegation zone in an extremely tight La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will take place on Monday, May 4 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will be held at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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