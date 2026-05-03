Lille dropped points in the race for a Champions League place when they drew 1-1 at home to lowly Le Havre on Sunday. Lille are in third place but only one point ahead of Lyon and two ahead of Rennes. They played later Sunday. The top three earn an automatic place in next season's Champions League and the side finishing fourth enters qualifying. Lille midfielder Hakon Haraldsson put away a neat pass from Matias Fernandez-Pardo in the 28th minute but 14th-place Le Havre equalized soon after through striker Issa Soumaré.

In other matches Sunday, it was: Strasbourg vs. Toulouse; Paris FC vs. Brest, and Auxerre vs. Angers.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain remains six points ahead of second-place Lens with three games left after both drew on Saturday. Lens hosts PSG on May 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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