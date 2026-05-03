AC Milan is falling into danger of losing its Champions League place as city rival Inter Milan closes in on the Serie A title

Massimiliano Allegri's team was reduced to 10 men and beaten 2-0 at Sassuolo on Sunday for its fourth loss in seven matches.

Third-placed Milan was left only three points ahead of fourth-placed Juventus, which hosted Hellas Verona later; and five points ahead of fifth-placed Como, which is trying to get into the top four and secure a Champions League spot.

Three rounds remain in the Italian league.

Domenico Berardi scored early on for Sassuolo for his 12th career goal against Milan and Fikayo Tomori was sent off before Armand Lauriente doubled the advantage after the break.

Milan has scored only one goal in its last five matches.

Inter, which is 12 points ahead of Milan, can seal the title with a draw against visiting Parma later.

Earlier, Bologna was held 0-0 by Cagliari in a regional derby.

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