France coach Didier Deschamps said his injury-hit side had the quality to trouble defending Nations League champions Spain in Thursday's semi-final, with Germany or Portugal awaiting the winner in the title match on Sunday. France will face the Euro 2024 winners Spain in Stuttgart missing first-choice defenders William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano and Jules Kounde who have 100 international caps between them. But Deschamps has a history of pragmatism in such matters, leading France to triumph at the 2018 World Cup, and to the final in 2022, after campaigns that were also hit by selection worries.

Speaking to reporters in Stuttgart on Wednesday, the 56-year-old said he remained confident.

"When it comes to a match against Spain, with their attacking potential, it's not ideal but I wouldn't say we are weakened," he said.

"I'm counting on the guys who play on Thursday."

In attack France will be looking to Kylian Mbappe and freshly-minted Champions League winners Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.

Deschamps praised Dembele, saying the forward "deserves the Ballon d'Or" for his dazzling season with PSG.

"Over an entire season, and with the one Ousmane is having, he deserves it and that's all I wish him."

The coach said Dembele was ahead of Spain's teenage talent Lamine Yamal, but the pair will share the spotlight on Thursday.

"The Nations League can provide some answers, as can the Club World Cup," said Deschamps.

After Saturday's Champions League final, PSG coach Luis Enrique also backed Dembele for Ballon d'Or honours. Defender Ibrahima Konate joined the chorus on Wednesday.

"What Ousmane has done this season is simply incredible," said Konate. "Ousmane deserves the Ballon d'Or, period."

The wave of injuries leaves Liverpool centre-back Konate as the likely leader of France's defence.

"We are the French national team, and we have an exceptional talent pool," Konate said.

He will be joined in defence by either Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Clement Lenglet or two debutants, Loic Bade and Pierre Kalulu.

The winner take on either Germany or Portugal, who face off on Wednesday in Munich, in the final on Sunday.

France won the Nations League in 2021, with Portugal winning in 2019 and Spain in 2023, while Germany are through to the semi-finals of the fledgling competition for the first time.

