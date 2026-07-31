Amid global outrage over a proposal to invite private investment into FIFA, football's governing body has issued an official clarification. The statement responds to strong backlash from the public and regional confederations following media reports earlier in the week, whilst defending the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). A few days ago, FIFA announced plans to create a commercial subsidiary to manage its marquee competitions, including the World Cup and Club World Cup. The subsidiary would be open to minority private investment under a scheme that President Gianni Infantino claimed would "turbocharge the development of the game globally" by raising up to USD 4.2 billion.

However, the proposal drew swift criticism from football bodies and politicians worldwide, including a threat from UEFA to boycott future FIFA competitions. CONCACAF, which represents North, Central American, and Caribbean football, had already expressed that it was "deeply concerned by the lack of due process" before formally rejecting the proposal in a statement on Thursday.

In its lengthy response, FIFA acknowledged the "feedback and concern aired in public", including from regional confederations-and reaffirmed its commitment to an "open and democratic consultation." It claimed that "erroneous reporting in the media disrupted the planned consultation process" and insisted the process would move forward so each Member Association (MA) could vote based on facts.

FIFA Statement on Backlash Over Private Investment Proposal

We have heard the feedback provided by the respective confederations regarding the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), and we would like to address the issues that have surfaced since initial media reporting on Tuesday.

We respect the feedback and concerns aired publicly, and we reaffirm our commitment to an open and democratic consultation.

Our planned consultation process was disrupted by inaccurate media reports. We will proceed with this process to ensure that every MA has the opportunity to cast its vote based on facts.

FFE has been proposed solely to ensure that all 211 FIFA Member Associations have the opportunity to take meaningful ownership of football's commercial opportunities in their respective countries. Crucially, this will not come at the expense of either the spirit or the governance of FIFA or the game itself.

Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever consider.

Everyone has the right to express opposition and seek further clarification, but no single entity can claim to speak for all 211 MAs worldwide. Each MA should be permitted to review the proposal and have a say in shaping its own future. These are the core democratic principles of FIFA.

Key Components of the Proposal:

Structure & Control: FFE would transition FIFA's commercial and operational event delivery activities into a subsidiary organisation that FIFA would permanently own and control.

Revenue Sharing: The commercial value generated would be shared among all 211 MAs, enabling each association to make meaningful investments in local football development.

Guaranteed Funding: Under the proposal, each MA would receive USD $20 million in FIFA Forward Development funding over the next four years (2027-2030), regardless of its individual stance on the project.

Increased Revenue: This additional funding would stem from the increased revenue generated by FFE through more effective management of FIFA's commercial operations for the benefit of all MAs.

The FIFA Fast Forward Programme: This represents a one-off development fund offering an extra USD $20 million per MA. Participation would be entirely voluntary should the FFE proposal proceed, financed via external investment without ceding control or altering FIFA's governance structure in any way.

Democratic Mandate: Without the support of a majority of MAs, FIFA's commercial operations will remain unchanged, and FFE will not be established.

These components mark the starting point of the consultation process and remain open for discussion. MAs may approve, reject, or amend them-either individually or in their entirety.

The FFE proposal is underpinned by three core principles: unprecedented development funding, truly global ownership of commercial opportunities, and full self-determination through a democratic process for all MAs.

The statement appears to be an attempt to frame the proposal as a win for grassroots development worldwide. In the statement, FIFA emphasised that it will retain full control, while refuting claims that assets are being sold. It also criticised media coverage as inaccurate, and pushed for individual MA voting rather than yielding to collective opposition from regional confederations.

Despite FIFA's assurances, the announcement has met with widespread scepticism, with critics and fans continuing to demand transparency and greater governance accountability from Infantino and the executive board.

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