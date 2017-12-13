 
Neymar To Miss PSG Cup Tie At Strasbourg After Returning To Brazil

13 December 2017

Neymar had already missed the 3-1 weekend win against Lille due to suspension.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar runs with the ball © AFP

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will again be without Neymar for their League Cup tie at Strasbourg on Wednesday, the club confirmed. Coach Unai Emery confirmed on Monday that the world's most expensive player had been allowed to return to his native Brazil to deal with a family matter. Neymar had already missed the 3-1 weekend win against Lille due to suspension, and Emery said on Monday that he hoped the former Barcelona star would be back in "three or four days".

But PSG's confirmed squad for the last-16 tie in Strasbourg -- where they lost 2-1 in the league 10 days ago -- was missing Neymar as well as Thiago Silva, Thiago Motta, Adrien Rabiot and Layvin Kurzawa. They have won the League Cup in each of the last four seasons.

Amid speculation as to the reasons behind Neymar's trip home, Brazilian website Globoesporte published social media messages accompanied by photographs which suggest he could have been at the birthday party of his friend's father and had also visited a dental clinic.

On Monday, Neymar published a photo of himself on Twitter with the message: "Focus, strength and faith for the celebration of another day!!"

(With AFP Inputs)

