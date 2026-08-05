Brazilian football star Neymar has once again sparked major controversy after the Copa do Brasil Round of 16 tie against Remo on Wednesday. The incident took place after full-time at Remo's Baenao Mangueirao Stadium. Santos beat Remo 1-0 in the second leg to advance to the quarterfinals after the first leg finished 0-0 at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira last week. Santos needed a 74th-minute goal from Rony to edge past a 10-man Remo side, with the result sparking ugly scenes inside the tunnel.

In a viral video, Neymar was seen mocking the Remo president, fans and coaching staff with provocative gestures, and reportedly shouted, "Eliminated! Eliminated!"

| Neymar Jr was PROVOKING Remo fans, staff, board and players by chanting: "ELIMINATED! ELIMINATED!" pic.twitter.com/OBy4FAneT6 — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) August 5, 2026

While Neymar's behaviour was heavily criticised by fans on social media, a report in Metropoles claimed that the former Brazil captain was "heavily harassed" by fans inside the stadium.

The report added that Neymar was targeted with loud boos and abuse throughout the match, with the chants continuing even after the final whistle.

Neymar's antics drew harsh criticism from the president of Remo, Antonio Carlos Teixeira, calling him "bum" and accusing the former Brazil internation of showing total disrespect.

He also claimed that Neymar didn't need to do what he did, as his bad behaviour would set a bad example for the youngsters who idolise him.

"It was a great campaign by Remo. But now there's a feeling that we were wronged. Santos doesn't need this. And that bum Neymar, who's idolised by a bunch of kids, came here, did all his clowning around and then came to provoke us. We're to blame as well for idolising a bum like him," he said in an interview with Portal O Fluxo.

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