Tata Steel has assured that Jamshedpur FC will honour all existing player contracts and help footballers find new clubs after withdrawing from the Indian Super League (ISL). Vice President (Corporate Services) D B Sundara Raman said the club had communicated its decision transparently to the players before making it public and would ensure that no player or staff member will suffer because of the move. "We have given both options to the players. If someone wants to join another club, we will facilitate that. If someone is not picked up, then whatever contractual commitments we have made will be honoured," Sundara Raman told PTI on Tuesday.

The announcement has prompted several Jamshedpur FC players to appeal on social media for the club's decision to be reconsidered.

Sundara Raman acknowledged the emotional response but said the players had been informed before the official announcement.

"Our CEO, Mukul Choudhari, first spoke to all the players and communicated the decision. We did not take their consent, but there was complete transparency in communication." He said the withdrawal from the ISL would not affect the club's youth ecosystem, which scouts players from the age of seven and develops them through various age groups.

"The entire ecosystem is not going to be affected. Coaches, technical staff, functional staff and everyone associated with our youth programme will continue." Sundara Raman said Tata Steel's immediate focus would now be exclusively on grassroots football and youth development.

"Absolutely, as far as football is concerned, our focus is now on grassroots and youth development." He also rejected speculation that the company was shifting operations or oving the club away from Jamshedpur.

"It is not like that. We are not moving the club anywhere. Our commitment to Jamshedpur remains and our grassroots work will continue with even greater intensity." Highlighting Tata Football Academy's contribution to Indian football, Sundara Raman said the academy has produced around 275 cadets since its inception in 1987, with about 150 representing India and 26 captaining the national team at various age-group and senior levels.

"We will continue to invest in football, but through grassroots development, which has always been our core strength," he said.

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