In a shocking development in Indian football, former Indian Super League (ISL) shield winners Jamshedpur FC have withdrawn from the ISL 2026-27 season, the club announced. Without specifying a particular reason, the club confirmed its withdrawal from the top tier of Indian football via social media statement. Owned by the Tata Group, Jamshedpur FC was founded in 2017, and won the ISL shield title in the 2021-22 season. The club came close to repeating the feat even in the most recent season, in which they finished just four points behind champions East Bengal.

While Jamshedpur announced their decision to pull out from the ISL, some of their operations will seemingly continue, as they reiterated their intention to continue helping grassroots and youth football talent in India.

Here's Jamshedpur FC's entire statement:

"Jamshedpur Football Club would like to confirm that it will not be participating in ISL from 2026-27 season onwards.

JFSPL remains committed, in other capacities, to the continued growth and development of football in India. We will continue in our endeavour to promote and develop the game of football, including at the grassroots level. We will continue to identify and develop young football talent across India to create a strong pathway for young players from grassroots to national and international football.

Most importantly, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Jamshedpur FC football fans who have vociferously filled the JRD Tata Sports Complex with their passionate support over the past decade and made the stadium a Furnace! We would also like to thank all the players, staff, coaches, employees and other personnel who have made this journey a resounding success since our inception in 2017!

We are grateful for AIFF's support and look forward to continue receiving the same and we sincerely wish AIFF and ISL continued success in their endeavours!"

Jamshedpur's departure leaves 13 teams in the top division of Indian football.

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