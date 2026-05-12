Napoli's bid to reach next season's Champions League was still in the balance on Monday after falling to late 3-2 home defeat to Bologna. Jonathan Rowe lashed home an acrobatic volley in the first minute of stoppage time to leave Napoli, in second, three points ahead of fourth-placed Roma with two matches to play. A win would have been enough for a spot in Europe's top club competition due to Napoli's better head-to-head record with Roma this season. Napoli can still be caught by both Roma and Como, who are five points behind Antonio Conte's team who face Pisa and Udinese in their final two matches of the season.

Last season's champions have picked up just five points from their last five matches.

Conte may be without Kevin De Bruyne for the fixture at relegated Pisa after the Belgium midfielder was forced to sit out Monday's defeat due to a nasty clash of heads in training.

The former Italy coach told DAZN before kick-off that De Bruyne split his cheek open during the accident and needed four stitches.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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