Napoli host last seasons beaten Champions League finalists Liverpool at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli have started their Serie A season with three wins and two draws from their first two outings. Georgian striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who signed for the club is summer, will be leading Napoli's lines, having scored four times and setting up another goal. On the contrary, Liverpool have struggled to hit the ground running in the Premier League, with two wins three draws and a defeat so far.

When will the Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League match be played?

The Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League will be played on Thursday, September 8.

Where will the Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League match be played?

The Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League match will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

What time will the Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League match start?

The Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League match?

The Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League match?

Promoted

The Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)