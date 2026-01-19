Morocco coach Walid Regragui blasted the "shameful" scenes that marred Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final in which Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest late in the game before coming back to win in extra-time. "The image we gave of African football was rather shameful. Having to stop the game for more than 10 minutes with the world watching is not very classy," Regragui said after the hosts' dramatic 1-0 loss in Rabat. Morocco had a golden chance to win the the trophy when they were awarded a penalty deep in injury time at the end of normal time with the match still goalless.

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala gave the spot-kick following a VAR check for a challenge on Brahim Diaz by Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Senegal players were furious at the decision and several walked off the pitch in disgust, while some angry Senegalese supporters threw objects and fought with stewards as they attempted to enter the field of play.

The match was held up for almost 20 minutes before Diaz could take the kick, and his weak chipped 'Panenka' was easily saved.

The match then went to extra time and Pape Gueye's stunning strike for Senegal proved to be the winner, as they took the title for the second time.

"He had a lot of time before taking the penalty which must have disturbed him," Regragui said of Real Madrid winger Diaz, who had been enjoying an outstanding tournament up to that point.

"But we can't change what happened. That is how he chose to take the penalty. We need to look forwards now."

Morocco had been desperate to win the title in front of their own fans and become African champions for the second time, half a century after they last lifted the continental trophy.

The defeat was the first for the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists since they lost to South Africa in the last 16 of the last AFCON tournament in 2024.

They were congratulated by Morocco's king, Mohammed VI, for their performance despite the defeat.

They must now lift themselves for the World Cup which begins in North America in June and in which they will play Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in the group stage.

"Football sometimes is cruel and today we lost -- we know in a final that you get few chances and you need to take them," said Regragui, who played in the last Moroccan team to reach the final, when they lost to Tunisia in 2004.

"That penalty in the last seconds could have won us the title, but it was not to be. We could talk for hours but I hope this squad comes back stronger.

"Now we know what it takes to get to a final –- we hadn't reached one for 22 years.

"We have missed the chance of a lifetime."

To make matters worse, Regragui said that he feared striker Hamza Igamane may have suffered a ruptured ACL after coming off late on.

