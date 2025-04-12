Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE Updates: Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC are tied at 0-0 at half-time of the ISL Final 2024/25. Sunil Chhetri has gotten on the end of a few chances, but not been able to capitalize. Bengaluru FC have dominated the game, after a bright start by MBSG. Mohun Bagan Super Giant are squaring off against Bengaluru FC in the hugely awaited Indian Super League (ISL) 2024/25 Final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan have enjoyed a dominant season, and have already won the ISL Shield earlier this year. However, Sunil Chhetri-inspired Bengaluru FC will look to spoil their party. (MATCH CENTER)

