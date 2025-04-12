Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru Deadlocked At HT, Sunil Chhetri Rueing Misses
Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Football LIVE Score, ISL Final 2025: Sunil Chhetri-led BFC have dominated the ISL final against MBSG.
Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE Updates: Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC are tied at 0-0 at half-time of the ISL Final 2024/25. Sunil Chhetri has gotten on the end of a few chances, but not been able to capitalize. Bengaluru FC have dominated the game, after a bright start by MBSG. Mohun Bagan Super Giant are squaring off against Bengaluru FC in the hugely awaited Indian Super League (ISL) 2024/25 Final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan have enjoyed a dominant season, and have already won the ISL Shield earlier this year. However, Sunil Chhetri-inspired Bengaluru FC will look to spoil their party. (MATCH CENTER)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata:
- 20:29 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE: Can Chhetri score?Sunil Chhetri has gotten on the end of multiple chances in the first half, particularly showing prowess aerially. However, he has not been able to put the finishing touch. BFC have enjoyed 64 per cent possession, and are firmly on top.10 shots for BFC compared to 3 for MBSG
- 20:28 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Should Mohun Bagan make changes?Mohun Bagan could consider bringing Dimi Petratos on as a substitute, and gain some control in attack. Cummings and Maclaren had a few chances early on, but the men in maroon and green faded away as the game went on.
- 20:19 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: Half TimeHALF TIME! 45 minutes done in the ISL Final. Sunil Chhetri wins another header at the far post, aims it towards goal, but does not get it on target. Bengaluru FC end the first half well, while Mohun Bagan will need to regroup.But it's goalless.HT: MBSG 0-0 BFC
- 20:09 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: Another chance for BFC!38' Mohun Bagan backline in tatters again. Sunil Chhetri with another unmarked header to play it towards winger Ryan Williams, who tried to sneak it at the far post. Bengaluru FC continue to dominate things.The commentary describes Mohun Bagan as "shellshocked" at the moment.MBSG 0-0 BFC
- 20:05 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: No goals yet34' A short drinks break in the ISL Final. Mohun Bagan started off well, but Bengaluru FC have completely turned the scales after the first 10 minutes. Two chances for Sunil Chhetri, including a free header, that went begging.Meanwhile, the jam-packed Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata continues to make noise.MBSG 0-0 BFC
- 19:51 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Chhetri close!20' Great header by Sunil Chhetri from a corner by Bengaluru. He was left free! That was on target and could've been a goal! Vishal Kaith is alert and makes the save. BFC are slowly finding momentum in the ISL Final.MBSG 0-0 BFC
- 19:44 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Mohun Bagan on top12' Mohun Bagan are completely on top in the opening 12 minutes of the ISL Final. They've had three or four decent chances, and are enjoying bulk of the possession. However, no goal yet for either side. The Kolkata crowd are roaring for the home side.MBSG 0-0 BFC
- 19:41 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Great chance!8' Mohun Bagan continue to make inroads! Jamie Maclaren driving away from the BFC defence, takes a pop at Gurpreet Sandhu in goal. Cummings tried to capitalize on the rebound but Bengaluru somehow survive and scrape it away.MBSG 0-0 BFC
- 19:35 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Good start!5' Mohun Bagan have made a fast start to the contest. Jamie Cummings with a long ball from the left flank, and Manvir tried to enter the box and take a shot. Good defending by Bengaluru, but the men in maroon and green have made a positive start.MBSG 0-0 BFC
- 19:32 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE: KICK OFF1' We are underway! The Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC final is underway here at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. BFC get us underway, they're attacking from right to left. Can MBSG cap off a dominant season with the big cup, or will Chhetri have the final say?MBSG 0-0 BFC
- 19:22 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: 10 MINUTES TO GOWe are just 10 minutes away from the start of the 2024/25 ISL Final. This is expected to be an epic clash between the two teams. Jamie Cummings, someone who played against Messi in a World Cup, is leading the line for Mohun Bagan. India icon Sunil Chhetri is up top for BFC.
- 19:14 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Final LIVE: MBSG XI!Here is Mohun Bagan's starting XI for the title clash!
Mariners XI for tonight's action #MBSG #JoyMohunBagan # pic.twitter.com/wqb6PXbSJx— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) April 12, 2025
- 19:12 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: BFC XI!Here is Bengaluru FC's starting XI for the big game!
Bengaluru, your Blues for the 2024-25 #ISLFinal! #WeAreBFC #MBSGBFC #Ottige #@batery_ai pic.twitter.com/PlBuRcPEI2— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 12, 2025
- 19:08 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: KL Rahul supporting BFCStar Indian cricketer KL Rahul has shown his support for Bengaluru FC ahead of the final. Rahul hails from Bengaluru, and plays for Delhi Capitals in IPL, which is also co-owned by BFC owner Parth Jindal.
KL Rahul supporting Bengaluru FC ahead of the ISL Final pic.twitter.com/2ckrefC0a6— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2025
- 18:55 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: Mohun Bagan fan problems?As per several reports, many Mohun Bagan ultras are set to boycott the ISL final due to a ticket dispute! Reportedly, several ultras were guaranteed match tickets for the final at Salt Lake stadium, but have now not been provided just one day before the match!
- 18:51 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: BFC risingBengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs in third spot, but they registered dramatic victories over Mumbai City FC and FC Goa to reach the final. Defending champs Mumbai were washed aside 5-0, while they needed a 92nd-min diving header from Chhetri to win the semi against Goa.Can they beat the mighty Mohun Bagan now?
- 18:37 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: The climax game!A spectacular season of the Indian Super League ends with two of the biggest clubs in Indian football clashing in the final. Mohun Bagan have been the envy of Indian football this year, and they'll hope to cap off a phenomenal season.But watch out for BFC! Sunil Chhetri won't want to lose out on the title so easily.
- 18:35 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024/25 Cup Final! Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Bengaluru FC, in a packed VYBK stadium in Salt Lake, Kolkata. An incredible atmosphere for the biggest game in Indian football.