Mohun Bagan Super Giant struck late through Jason Cummings to snatch a dramatic 1-1 draw against arch-rivals East Bengal in a tense and emotionally-charged Indian Super League Kolkata derby on Sunday. In a cagey contest packed with missed chances, fierce tackles and late drama, East Bengal looked set for their first-ever ISL derby win after substitute Edmund Lalrindika broke the deadlock in the 85th minute. But Mohun Bagan responded almost immediately as substitute Cummings headed home from a corner in the 90th minute to deny East Bengal a famous victory.

The result kept both teams level on 23 points, though East Bengal retained a five-goal advantage over Mohun Bagan heading into the final round on May 21.

While Mohun Bagan will face 11th-placed SC Delhi at the Salt Lake Stadium, East Bengal will take on ninth-placed Inter Kashi at Kishore Bharati, with both matches to be played simultaneously.

Played in front of a packed 62,201 crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium, the derby also carried emotional significance following the death of former Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan “Tutu” Bose on Tuesday at the age of 79.

A minute's silence was observed before kick-off, while giant posters of Bose adorned the stands in tribute to the man who guided the club for nearly three decades.

Mohun Bagan dominated possession for large periods and created more chances in the first half, but East Bengal looked dangerous on the counter in an open and frantic contest.

The home side threatened as early as the fourth minute when Liston Colaco slipped Subhasish Bose into the East Bengal box before Sahal Abdul Samad failed to control the cutback.

East Bengal responded almost immediately as Bipin Singh broke through on goal, only for Abhishek Singh to produce a crucial tackle.

Liston looked lively down the left flank throughout and repeatedly troubled Mohammed Rakip, while Mohun Bagan continued to press through Sahal Abdul Samad and Jamie Maclaren.

However, East Bengal squandered two golden opportunities midway through the first half.

First, Danish forward Anton Sojberg bulldozed his way past Tom Aldred before smashing a fierce left-footed shot against the far post in the 15th minute.

Seven minutes later, Bipin Singh found himself one-on-one with Vishal Kaith but hesitated too long, allowing Aldred to recover and block the effort.

East Bengal again came close in the 37th minute when Miguel Ferreira released Sojberg clear on goal, but the striker took an extra touch and Kaith rushed out to smother the danger.

At the other end, Prabhsukhan Gill stood firm for East Bengal, denying Mohun Bagan repeatedly, including a sharp save from a long-range Anirudh Thapa volley and another from Maclaren at close range.

The frantic pace continued after the break with both sides wasting opportunities.

Bipin Singh blazed over from a tight angle after being set up by Sojberg, while Mohun Bagan kept probing through Petratos, Liston and Manvir Singh.

The breakthrough finally arrived five minutes from regulation time.

Miguel Ferreira slipped Edmund Lalrindika through from midfield and the substitute raced clear before calmly placing his shot beyond Kaith into the far corner.

Edmund celebrated wildly in front of the East Bengal supporters, removing his jersey and planting it on the corner flag as the red-and-gold fans sensed a historic win.

But Mohun Bagan had other plans.

In the 90th minute, Dimitri Petratos swung in a teasing corner and Cummings timed his near-post run perfectly to glance a header into the far corner.

East Bengal's frustration deepened moments later when goalscorer Edmund was sent off in stoppage time.

Mohun Bagan almost stole victory deep into the seven minutes of the added time when Liston burst forward and squared the ball for Maclaren, but Gill produced a stunning save with his left leg to preserve the draw.

Gill and Kaith ultimately emerged as the heroes for their respective sides in another unforgettable Kolkata derby.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans