Lionel Messi gifted Inter Miami's new coach a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids with a brace including a spectacular late winner in front of 75,000 Major League Soccer fans on Saturday. Shifted to Denver's giant NFL stadium to accommodate the huge demand to see Argentina's World Cup-winning icon, the game appeared to be drifting Colorado's way after a spirited home team fightback from 2-0 down. But Messi, having already converted a penalty, had other ideas. With just over 10 minutes remaining, the Argentine sprinted onto a through ball sent down the right by Rodrigo De Paul.

He dribbled into the box and somehow threaded a shot with his favorite left foot through three defenders and past the keeper into the corner.

It handed Messi's longtime friend Guillermo Hoyos a win on his debut as Miami coach, after Javier Mascherano departed the club for "personal reasons" Tuesday, just four months after guiding the club to its first MLS Cup title.

"We have the greatest player in history, someone who completely shifts the momentum of matches," said a delighted Hoyos.

Hoyos, 62, made few changes to the lineup, notably bringing in German Berterame to replace Tadeo Allende, who continues to recover from a muscle injury.

The win sends Inter Miami up to second place in the Eastern Conference.

"This continues the work we've been doing and the progress the team has been making -- the team is the reigning MLS champion. We are a solid unit," said Hoyos.

"Just look at the energy Inter Miami generates -- how they've had to move to a larger stadium to accommodate it all -- and contrast that with the quiet humility with which we have always tried to go about our business," he added, in Spanish.

Late heroics

Playing in front of 75,824 fans -- the second-largest crowd in MLS history -- Miami got off to a sluggish start, but were handed a golden opportunity.

As Colorado tried to play the ball out from the back under Miami's press, Josh Atencio conceded a penalty for tripping Yannick Bright in the box.

Following a lengthy VAR check Messi stepped up, rolling it calmly down the middle as the keeper dived left.

Colorado continued to dominate possession while rarely threatening.

And just before halftime, the Rapids coughed up possession in their own half. A Messi flick allowed Mateo Silvetti to flight in a cross for Berterame to head home from close range.

The Rapids rushed back into the game in the second half.

Just before the hour mark, Rafael Navarro picked up the ball just inside his own half, drove through the center, skipping inside a defender with a clever feint to bury the ball in the bottom right.

Colorado coach Matt Wells immediately doubled down, bringing on attacker Darren Yapi for Hamzat Ojediran. It paid off spectacularly.

Barely four minutes after their first goal, a pinpoint Lucas Herrington ball over the top found Yapi clean through with a diagonal run for the Rapids' equalizer.

But Messi quelled the home team's comeback with his late heroics.

The game ended on a sour note as Bright was sent off for using abusive language while protesting a yellow card against his teammate Telasco Segovia.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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