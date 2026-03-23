Lionel Messi scored his 901st career goal and Inter Miami delivered New York City's first loss of the Major League Soccer season on Sunday with a 3-2 triumph. Argentine superstar Messi netted the equalizer off a free kick in the 61st minute and Brazilian defender Micael headed home the game winner in the 74th. Visiting Miami was still smarting after being ousted from the CONCACAF Champions Cup following a draw with Nashville on Wednesday, the same night Messi scored the 900th goal of his legendary career.

Argentine defender Gonzalo Lujan opened the scoring for Inter Miami in the fourth minute on a right-foot shot into the lower right corner.

Nicolas Fernandez answered for NYCFC in the 17th minute off a free kick, smashing a left-foot blast into the upper left corner.

Messi had his chances in the first half, missing right in the 27th minute on a fast break and being denied in the 36th minute by New York goalkeeper Matt Freese.

A Messi blast struck the crossbar in the 42nd minute and he was off target left from the heart of the box in the 44th.

New York's Agustín Ojeda took a through ball from Maxi Moralez and fired a shot into the bottom right corner to put the hosts ahead in the 59th minute.

Messi, however, lifted Miami level by smashing in a left-footed free kick goal. Messi was fouled by New York's Aiden O'Neill to set up the blast.

Inter Miami got the decider 13 minutes later on Micael's header from the right side of the box into the lower left corner off a crossing pass from Noah Allen.

Miami improved to 3-1-1 while City fell to 3-1.

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