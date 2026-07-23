Luis Suarez scored twice and Preston Plambeck grabbed a late winner as Inter Miami, without Lionel Messi, beat Chicago Fire 3-2 on Wednesday to spoil Robert Lewandowski's Major League Soccer debut. Uruguayan veteran Suarez captained Miami with Messi and fellow Argentine Rodrigo de Paul missing four days after Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final. The 37-year-old Poland striker Lewandowski was making his MLS debut having signed from Barcelona after they were crowned Spanish champions.

Prolific goalscorer Lewandowski, who also starred for Bayern Munich from 2014-2022 and has more than 700 goals for club and country, started for Chicago and played 63 minutes.

But it was 20-year-old Plambeck, a product of Miami's youth system, who emerged as the unlikely hero, coming off the bench to score the 87th-minute winner.

Lewandowski had an attempt blocked in the 14th minute, but the Fire got on the board four minutes later through a calamitous own goal.

Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo, starting in place of Canada World Cup keeper Dayne St. Clair, took a swing at a routine pass back from Ian Fray only to miss and see it roll into the net.

Suarez levelled from the penalty spot in the 27th minute and put Miami ahead in the 51st, firing home after being set-up by a brilliant backheel from German Berterame.

Chicago's South African Puso Dithejane made it 2-2 in the 67th minute only for Plambeck to have the final say by volleying home the rebound for his first Miami goal after goalkeeper Chris Brady had parried Suarez's close-range shot.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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