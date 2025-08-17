Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United take on Arsenal in a heavyweight clash in the opening round of the Premier League 2025-26 season. Both clubs have made blockbuster signings heading into the season. Manchester United have signed star forwards like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, while Arsenal have bought crucial reinforcements like Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi. Manchester United will be aiming to recover from their disastrous 16th-place finish last season under manager Ruben Amorim. On the other hand, Mikel Arteta-coached Arsenal have finished second in each of the last three Premier League seasons and will be aiming to go one better this campaign.

When will the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, August 17 (IST).

Where will the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match be held?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)