As part of United We Play Season 5, Manchester United stars Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, and André Onana made a special visit to Mumbai, engaging with fans and young footballers while offering candid insights into their turbulent 2024/25 campaign. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the trio shared their thoughts on what went wrong during the season and what lies ahead for the club. Harry Maguire, Manchester United's former captain, didn't hold back when reflecting on the Premier League season. “Players have to take responsibility,” Maguire said. “We slipped in the Premier League. We were more focused on the Europa League, but that's no excuse.”

He acknowledged that the current state of the club is unacceptable by United's standards:

“It's Manchester United—we can't accept where we are. There will be a lot of players who will leave. Things have to change.”

André Onana: Backing Amorim's Vision

Goalkeeper André Onana defended incoming manager Rúben Amorim, whose appointment has been met with skepticism from some corners.

“People called Amorim the worst manager,” Onana noted. “But he has his ideas, and he will not change his style of play. We have to adapt to his vision.”

Diogo Dalot: Change is Underway

Full-back Diogo Dalot emphasized the need for a cultural and mental shift at the club.

“We need a lot of change—and change is happening. In the club, in the squad,” he said. “Players need to be mentally strong to play for United.”

The players' visit was part of Manchester United's commitment to nurturing young talent and engaging with fans worldwide. With key voices within the squad acknowledging the need for transformation, hopes are high that this marks the beginning of a new era for the Red Devils.