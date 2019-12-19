 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Manchester City To Face Manchester United In League Cup Semifinals

Updated: 19 December 2019 09:03 IST

Manchester City will face Manchester United in the semi-finals of the League Cup after both sides saw off lower league opposition to make the last four on Wednesday.

Manchester City To Face Manchester United In League Cup Semifinals
Raheem Sterling scored a double for Manchester City. © AFP

Holders Manchester City will face Manchester United in the semi-finals of the League Cup after both sides saw off lower league opposition to make the last four on Wednesday. Raheem Sterling's second half double ensured City warded off a shock to win 3-1 at League One Oxford, while United ended fourth-tier Colchester United's fairytale run with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford. Leicester set up a semi-final meeting with Aston Villa after the Foxes survived a second half fightback from Everton to secure their place in the last four 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

City have won this competition for the past two seasons with Pep Guardiola's only defeat in the League Cup coming to United three years ago.

Guardiola's men will have a chance to avenge their 2-1 Premier League defeat to the Red Devils earlier this month when the sides clash over two legs in January.

"You always want to win trophies. We've got a nice little draw coming up, it'll be exciting times," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "We've shown before we can do well against City."

City made eight changes for the trip to Oxford, but still named a strong side and went ahead through Joao Cancelo's first goal for the English champions midway through the first half.

However, Oxford went toe-to-toe with their illustrous visitors all night and levelled through Matty Taylor a minute into the second half.

Oxford even had more attempts on target than City, but did not have the predatory instincts of Sterling on their side as the England international twice tapped home from close range to spare City's blushes.

"It was a tight game with the wind making things difficult but we did well," said Guardiola, who was accompanied by assistant Mikel Arteta despite speculation suggesting he is set to be announced as Arsenal's new manager.

"We suffered a lot in the second half. At 2-1 they play long balls with throw-ins, corners and we struggled but it's okay."

United patience pays off

Manchester United had to be patient before seeing off Colchester, who had beaten Tottenham and Crystal Palace to make the last eight.

Marcus Rashford was guilty of missing a host of chances in a goalless first half.

However, the England forward made amends six minutes into the second period with a calm finish to register a career-best 14th goal of the season.

Rashford was also the creator of United's other two goals as Ryan Jackson turned a cross into his own net before Anthony Martial stretched to convert at the back post.

Leicester's brilliant season continued as they held their nerve from the spot after blowing a comfortable lead at Everton.

The Foxes travel to City in the Premier League on Saturday, but Brendan Rodgers still named a near full-strength side and was rewarded when James Maddison and Jonny Evans struck in five first half minutes to give the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead.

But Everton are made of sterner stuff under caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

Ben Davies gave the Toffees hope 20 minutes from time and a sensational long-range strike from Leighton Baines sent the game to penalties.

Maddison then saw his spot-kick saved to start the shootout, but Kasper Schmeichel was Leicester's hero with saves from Cenk Tosun and Baines before Jamie Vardy scored the decisive penalty.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester City Manchester City Manchester United Manchester United Raheem Sterling Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Manchester City will face Manchester United in the League Cup semis
  • City warded off a shock to win 3-1 at League One Oxford
  • United ended fourth-tier Colchester United's fairytale run with a 3-0 win
Related Articles
England Batter Montenegro To Reach Euro 2020 In Style
England Batter Montenegro To Reach Euro 2020 In Style
"Emotions Got Better Of Me": Raheem Sterling After Bust-Up Leads To England Snub
"Emotions Got Better Of Me": Raheem Sterling After Bust-Up Leads To England Snub
Liverpool vs Manchester City: Three Key Clashes
Liverpool vs Manchester City: Three Key Clashes
UEFA Champions League, Atalanta vs Man City: Atalanta Aim To Avoid Another Thrashing
UEFA Champions League, Atalanta vs Man City: Atalanta Aim To Avoid Another Thrashing
Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe Light Up Champions League With Hat-Tricks, Tottenham Claim Key Win
Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe Light Up Champions League With Hat-Tricks, Tottenham Claim Key Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.