Manchester City have signed teenage Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a five-year deal the French club said Wednesday was worth 100 million euros (86 million pounds, $117 million). City moved for Bouaddi after selling Spain's World Cup winning captain Rodri to Barcelona and Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah, with Nico Gonzalez also poised to leave the Etihad. The 18-year-old rising star was one of the stand-out players at the recent World Cup, helping Morocco reach the quarter-finals before they were beaten by France.

Bouaddi will join England's Elliot Anderson in City's revamped midfield.

"This is a very special day for me and my family," Bouaddi said in a statement on the City website.

"Manchester City are, for me, the best Club in the world.

"It's a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game.

"I've watched City for many years, and I love their style of play.

"City always try and play quality football. And they have shown they are winners -- this Club feels like it's built to win."

Enzo Maresca made central midfield a key area for new signings after replacing Pep Guardiola as City manager at the end of last season.

City are also believed to retain an interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, but the Blues set a recent deadline for bids for the £120 million-rated Argentine that passed without a deal being done.

City were thrashed 3-0 by Arsenal in the Community Shield, but they started their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Bournemouth on Sunday.

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