Leeds beat Nottingham Forest for the second time in four days to progress to the League Cup third round as Brentford smashed Birmingham for six on Tuesday. Oliver Glasner suffered a late defeat in his first match in charge of Forest at the City Ground on Saturday and it was a similar story for the Austrian as the home side were punished for failing to take their chances. Forest have reportedly agreed a club-record fee worth 50 million pounds ($68 million) to sign out-of-favour Chelsea striker Liam Delap and the need for a cutting edge up front was in evidence in another 90 minutes without a goal.

Dan James rounded off his fine individual performance with the opening goal before James Justin sealed the tie in Leeds' favour.

Fresh from putting big spending Tottenham to the sword 3-0 in an impressive start to the Premier League, Brentford ran riot against second-tier Birmingham in a 6-1 win.

Nathan Collins scored twice, while Callum Wilson, Aaron Hickey, Mikkel Damsgaard and Igor Thiago were also on target.

All three newly-promoted sides to the Premier League progressed, although Hull needed penalties to see off Stoke after a 1-1 draw.

Coventry let a two-goal lead slip before a late rally secured a 4-2 win at Plymouth for Frank Lampard's men.

Ipswich were 3-1 winners over third-tier Leicester with Marcelino Nunez scoring twice.

Joshua Ajala also hit a double as West Ham came from behind for an impressive 4-1 success at Southampton.

League One Peterborough produced arguably the performance of the night to thrash Championship Watford 5-1 at Vicarage Road.

Norwich, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Sheffield United, Lincoln, Millwall, Fleetwood, Wolves, Reading and Leyton Orient also booked their places in the last 32.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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