Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga: Real Madrid take on local rivals Atletico Madrid in the first Madrid derby of the season in La Liga at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday. Jose Mourinho's side sit second in the table with 15 points, six behind leaders Barcelona, albeit with a game in hand. Atletico, meanwhile, are a further two points adrift but can leapfrog their bitter rivals with a victory on home soil. Both teams won their respective midweek fixtures to maintain the pressure on Barcelona, who preserved their perfect start to the campaign with a 3-1 win over Sevilla on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe will be the main attacking threat for Real Madrid, with Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande and Arda Guler expected to provide support. The spotlight will also be on Vinicius Jr, who has endured a difficult start to the season following chin surgery.

When will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will take place on Sunday, September 20.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match.

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match will not be telecast live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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