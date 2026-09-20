 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Jose Mourinho Makes Multiple Bold Starting XI Calls vs Atletico | Football News
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2026-27: Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in the highly-anticipated first Madrid derby of the 2026-27 La Liga season. Real Madrid have made a positive start under new manager Jose Mourinho with five wins from six league games, but must keep their momentum going to stay hot on the heels of league leaders Barcelona. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have the chance to leapfrog their city rivals in the La Liga table with a win today. Real Madrid are relying on superstars Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. However, Atletico manager Diego Simeone has left star striker Julian Alvarez on the bench.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Madrid Derby, straight from Metropolitano Stadium:

Sep 20, 2026 19:35 (IST)
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Madrid Derby LIVE Score: We are nearing kick-off!

The players are out on the pitch and going through their final warm-ups at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano as kick-off in the Madrid Derby draws closer.

While Kylian Mbappe will lead the line for Real Madrid, all eyes will also be on Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian has been directly involved in four goals in his last four La Liga matches against Atletico Madrid, underlining his ability to rise to the occasion in this fixture.

Despite an underwhelming start to the season, Vinicius Jr remains one of Real Madrid's biggest game-changers and could prove decisive in a contest that may have significant ramifications in the early title race.

Sep 20, 2026 19:14 (IST)
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Madrid Derby LIVE Score: Alvarez benched!

Julian Alvarez starts on the bench for Diego Simeone's side! 

Sep 20, 2026 19:11 (IST)
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Madrid Derby LIVE Score: Real Madrid Starting XI!

Vinicius Jr starts on the right wing for Real Madrid, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line and Jude Bellingham operating in the No. 10 role behind him. There is also no place in the starting XI for summer signing Yan Diomande, who begins the Madrid Derby on the bench.

Sep 20, 2026 19:06 (IST)
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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score: It's Derby Day!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Madrid Derby! Atletico Madrid host city rivals Real Madrid in the first league meeting between the two sides this season at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

It is fourth versus second in La Liga, with plenty at stake in the early stages of the title race. Atletico head into the clash knowing that a victory would see them leapfrog Real Madrid into second place.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Real Madrid Real Madrid Atlético Madrid Atletico Madrid Live Blogs Football Live Score Mbappé Vini Jr. Bellingham Arda Courtois J. ALVAREZ Jonathan David Lee Kang in Jan Oblak Jose Mourinho M.Llorente Diego Simeone Football
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