The players are out on the pitch and going through their final warm-ups at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano as kick-off in the Madrid Derby draws closer.

While Kylian Mbappe will lead the line for Real Madrid, all eyes will also be on Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian has been directly involved in four goals in his last four La Liga matches against Atletico Madrid, underlining his ability to rise to the occasion in this fixture.

Despite an underwhelming start to the season, Vinicius Jr remains one of Real Madrid's biggest game-changers and could prove decisive in a contest that may have significant ramifications in the early title race.