Manchester United confirmed the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton on Tuesday for a reported 70 million pounds ($95 million). Michael Carrick's United has undergone a midfield rebuild this summer after the departure of Casemiro and before Manuel Ugarte sustained a serious knee injury. The club last month signed Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea. Baleba, a Cameroon international, signed a five-year contract with an option to extend for sixth year, United said.

“It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams. Playing at Old Trafford is always special but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honor,” Baleba said in the club's announcement.

Financial terms weren't disclosed. British media widely reported the transfer fee to be 65 million pounds plus a potential 5 million pounds in add-ons.

In 31 Premier League games last season, Baleba ranked in the top 8% of players for combined tackles and interceptions as well as the top 1% for second balls won, United said.

“Carlos is an elite midfielder with immense potential to develop further,” United director of football Jason Wilcox said. “He brings a unique combination of qualities that will really complement our squad.”

United was stunned 2-0 by newly promoted Hull on Saturday in the opening weekend of the Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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