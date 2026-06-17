Argentine football maestro Lionel Messi's team has written to the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, blaming former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas over the alleged mismanagement that took place during the 'GOAT India Tour' in Kolkata last December. The letter, which was sent by a member of Messi's entourage, has been accessed by NDTV. The letter alleged that Biswas broke protocol by entering the pitch at the Salt Lake Stadium, something that was not part of the agreed schedule for the event.

"The approved protocol was disrupted when the then Sports Minister entered the field of play and became involved in activities that were not part of the scheduled program," the letter read.

It added that Biswas's impromptu entry into the field not only disrupted the agreed schedule, but also hampered the security protocols that were in place for Messi's comfort.

"These actions disrupted the agreed events planned for the visit and created concerns regarding Mr. Messi's security, comfort, and personal space."

The communication also alleged that Messi's sudden departure from the scene was sparked by Biswas's unplanned entry into the field, after which he touched the footballer multiple times on his shoulder and waist while attempting to click a picture with him.

Messi's representatives also clarified that the organizer of the event, Satadru Dutta, was not responsible for the chaotic scenes that took place at the Salt Lake Stadium that day.

"The unfortunate decision to have to terminate the event early was not in the control of the event promoter. Rather, it was a precautionary measure necessitated by the breach of event protocol and security arrangements on the ground by parties that were not part of the original event plan."

"There was repeated unscheduled interactions and physical contact with Mr. Messi, including placing hands on his shoulder and around his waist for photographs."

It further claimed that the situation spiraled out of control to an extent where Messi's security was prioritized, leading to his early departure.

"These actions, together with the presence of several other unauthorized individuals and approximately 40 unaccredited photographers and camera operators in restricted areas, disrupted the agreed events planned for the visit and created concerns regarding Mr. Messi's security, comfort, and personal space."

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash