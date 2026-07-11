Spain beat Belgium 2-1 on Friday to move into a blockbuster World Cup semi-final against France after a hectic game decided by a goalkeeping error from Senne Lammens. The unfancied Belgians had fought back from going a goal down to Fabian Ruiz's strike on the half-hour mark at a boiling SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with Charles De Ketelaere bringing them level on 41 minutes. It was the first goal that Spain have conceded at this tournament.

As an increasingly tense quarter-final seemed to be heading for extra time, Pau Cubarsi unleashed a shot from 25 yards out that Manchester United 'stopper Lammens couldn't keep hold of.

Mikel Merino was perfectly positioned to poke in the rebound in the 88th minute.

It was a heartbreaking moment for Lammens but Merino, who had also delivered the killer blow to Portugal in the last 16, turned to the massed ranks of Spanish fans in the 70,492 crowd and celebrated.

"It seems like a coincidence, and if you go in prepared, it can happen again. I'm thrilled. I doubt it will happen again, we'll see," Merino said of his second winning goal in a row, which came just two minutes after he came on in the 86th minute.

Merino said Spain would relish facing France in the semi-final.

"We came here for this and we're confident in our abilities. It is one of those games you dream of as a kid," he added.

Lammens was only on the pitch because first-choice 'keeper Thibaut Courtois injured himself in the second half. The giant Courtois went to Lammens to console him at the final whistle.

Spain had needed that touch of fortune after being denied by the Belgian defence.

Lamine Yamal twisted and turned down the Belgian right side and gradually had a growing influence after an underwhelming tournament so far -- he was named the player of the match for his efforts.

France, who comfortably beat Morocco 2-0 on Thursday to move into the last four, will have taken note of how rattled the Spanish defence seemed at times as they contemplate their meeting with Spain in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

- Red-letter Saturday -

On Saturday, the remaining two quarter-finals will take place on a huge day of World Cup action.

Norway face England in Miami, and Norway coach Stale Solbakken said the showdown between strikers Erling Haaland and Harry Kane will go a long way to deciding the outcome.

Haaland has struck seven times in his first four appearances at a major tournament to fire Norway to the last eight for the first time on their return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence.

Kane is just one goal behind the Manchester City striker for the tournament after taking his World Cup tally to 14 as he has helped England reach a third consecutive quarter-final.

"I think it's Norway versus England, but I don't think it is a secret that Kane is the match winner number one for England and Haaland is the match winner number one for us," Solbakken said at his pre-match press conference.

England's bid to return to the semi-finals after a last-eight exit four years ago hit another bump as centre-half Marc Guehi is now a doubt because of a hamstring strain.

Guehi will be assessed Friday, but with Jarell Quansah suspended for the quarter-final clash after being sent off against Mexico in the previous round, coach Thomas Tuchel finds himself with unwanted defensive headaches as he plots how to stop the marauding Haaland.

On Thursday, France made a good Morocco team look decidedly average in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kylian Mbappe scored his eighth goal of this World Cup and 20th World Cup goal overall before Ousmane Dembele completed the job.

France captain Mbappe was substituted and applied an ice pack to his foot but was quick to reassure fans that it was nothing serious.

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