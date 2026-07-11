Mikel Merino does it again for Spain. After netting a stoppage-time winner against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Round of 16, the midfielder struck late once more to end Belgium's World Cup dream. The Arsenal star scored his second goal of the tournament when he pounced on a rebound from Pau Cubarsi's effort, which was spilled by Belgium backup goalkeeper Senne Lammens. With the decisive strike, Merino became the first Spanish player to score two World Cup-winning goals after the 80th minute.

Who is Mikel Merino?

Merino was born in Pamplona, Spain, on June 22, 1996. He is the son of former Osasuna midfielder Angel Merino.

He began his footballing journey at local club Amigo before joining Osasuna's youth academy.

After progressing through the ranks, Merino made his senior debut for the club's reserve side during the 2013-14 season in Spain's fourth-tier Tercera Division.

He made his first-team debut in a 2-0 win over Barcelona B in the Segunda Division and quickly established himself as a regular starter, helping Osasuna secure promotion back to La Liga.

Before making his top-flight debut, however, Merino joined German giants Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2016-17 season.

A move to Newcastle United followed after he struggled for regular game time in Germany. Initially joining the Premier League side on loan, the Spaniard completed a permanent transfer the following summer.

Despite showing promise, Merino struggled to establish himself at Newcastle and scored just one goal in 25 appearances for the club.

He returned to Spain in 2018, signing a five-year deal with Real Sociedad for an undisclosed fee.

Merino soon became a fan favourite in San Sebastian. During six seasons with the Txuri-Urdin, he developed into one of La Liga's most consistent midfielders and earned his first senior Spain cap in 2020.

His impressive performances at Real Sociedad earned him a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal signing him on a four-year contract for a reported fee of £31.6 million.

During the 2025-26 season, Merino scored four goals as Arsenal reclaimed the Premier League title after a wait of more than two decades.

He was also part of Spain's Euro 2024 winning side.

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