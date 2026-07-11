It could be France vs the rest at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, but not for Spain. The reigning European champions have fired a warning to the 2018 world champions, with superstar Lamine Yamal saying that if there is a team France has to fear, it should be Spain. Spain, up against Belgium in their quarter-final clash on Friday, secured a 2-1 win to set up a date with France in the semi-finals. Yamal, who was named the Player of the Match against Belgium, looked supremely confident despite the steamrolling performances France have shown so far in this World Cup, decimating almost every opponent they have faced.

Speaking to the media after the game, Yamal said that Spain were the ones who knocked out France to clinch the UEFA European Championship, and they plan to do the same again this time.

"I believe if France has to fear anyone, it should be us, in my opinion," the teenage sensation told reporters after Spain beat Belgium to book their first World Cup semi-final berth since 2010. "We were the ones who knocked them out before."

"We don't fear anyone," said Yamal. "It's clear that we are two great teams, world-class national teams, and for me, they are one of the best. We'll see what happens."

Speaking of the game against Belgium, Yamal said that Spain were clearly the better side, irrespective of the fact that they needed a goalkeeping error to secure a 2-1 win.

"I think we were much better (than Belgium)," Yamal said. "It seems like we're playing very beautiful football, but in reality, there isn't a team that plays against us on equal footing. Everyone drops back, and that makes it more difficult. Nobody has gone toe-to-toe with us. But in the end, we secured the win."

Lack Of Goals No Problem For Yamal

At a tournament where stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane have been prolific, bagging tons of goals, Yamal is yet to create the same impact on the scoresheet. However, the lack of goals is not something that is bothering him.

"Obviously I want to score, but I don't go onto the pitch thinking about that. I do it thinking about helping the team," said Yamal.

"If we win the World Cup, no one will remember whether I scored goals... the important thing is winning," said the Barcelona star, after the victory in Los Angeles set up a semi-final clash with France.

"I know I can contribute even if I don't score. I know my movements draw in many opponents, so I do everything I can to help the team," he said.

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