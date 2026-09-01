As Lionel Messi brings down the curtain on his international career, he ends a glorious chapter with one FIFA World Cup and two Copa America titles. In comparison, his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo has only one major title to celebrate with Portugal, the 2016 UEFA European Championship. Messi's exit from international football has reignited the ultimate GOAT debate, with the football world still divided between him and Ronaldo, who created a duopoly in the sport for about 15 years. While many feel Messi edges the debate, British journalist Piers Morgan believes the Argentine maestro's international retirement has shifted the debate in Ronaldo's favour.

When Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday, Morgan took to X (formerly Twitter) to compare the Argentine's national team goal tally with Ronaldo's. For Morgan, the fact that Ronaldo has scored more goals in international football than Messi is enough to settle the GOAT debate in the Portuguese star's favour.

"Breaking: Lionel Messi retires from international football, after scoring 125 goals for the Argentina national team, placing him second on the list of highest international goalscorers."

"Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 146 goals for the Portugal national team, the highest figure in the history of football at the international level. This settles the debate over who is the best player in history."

BREAKING:

* Lionel Messi quits international football having scored 125 goals for Argentina, the second-highest number in football history.

* @Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 146 goals for Portugal, the highest in football history.

This settles the debate. pic.twitter.com/QcMc6m0ys2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2026

READ | What Ronaldo Said When Messi First Announced International Retirement

Confirming his decision to step away from international football, Messi stated that he had decided to end his Argentina chapter two days after the heartbreaking defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. However, he chose to postpone the announcement due to the health of his father, who passed away on 8 August.

"I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am more convinced than ever," he wrote at the end of the note posted regarding his retirement.

"It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts deeply, but I understand that the time has come," Messi said on his official Instagram account. "I swear to you that I always gave it my all, not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football."

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