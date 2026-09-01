Lionel Messi's World Cup title defence with Argentina did not produce the result he had desired, as Spain lifted the coveted trophy this year in North America. The defeat in the final turned out to be Messi's last match for Argentina, with the former Barcelona star announcing his retirement from international football just weeks later. On Monday, Messi confirmed his intention not to wear the Argentina shirt again, though it is not the first time he has stepped away. Messi first announced his international retirement after Argentina lost the 2016 Copa America final to Chile, a decision that even prompted a reaction from his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Heartbroken by repeated defeats in finals, Messi had vowed never to play international football again after his missed penalty in the 2016 Copa America final helped Chile secure the title. However, Messi did not just return to the international arena-he went on to win multiple honours, including the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, as well as the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Messi's initial announcement sent shockwaves across the sporting world, especially given that he was only 29 at the time. Ronaldo, sympathising with his rival back then, urged people to understand the emotions behind the difficult call.

"Messi has taken a tough decision, and people should understand," Ronaldo had told Mundo Deportivo at that time.

"He is not accustomed to defeats and disappointments, not even finishing second. Missing a penalty does not make you a bad player," he added.

While Ronaldo could not have known that Messi would eventually go on to lift the World Cup-a trophy that continues to elude the Portuguese star-he hoped the Argentine playmaker would reconsider and represent his country again.

"It hurts to see Messi in tears, and I hope he returns to his country, because he needs it," he said at the time.

Although another U-turn appears unlikely for Messi this time, Ronaldo has yet to confirm his own international future.

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