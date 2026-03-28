A spectator stand at Inter Miami's new stadium is to be named in honor of Argentina superstar and club captain Lionel Messi, the Major League Soccer franchise announced on Friday. Inter Miami said in a statement the club's new 26,700-seat arena, to be known as Nu Stadium, would include the "Leo Messi Stand" when it hosts its first game on April 4. "Inter Miami CF is excited to announce Leo Messi stand, with our number 10 and captain set to become part of a rare and unique case in global sports: an athlete regularly playing at his home stadium with a stand named in his honor," Inter Miami said.

The Nu Stadium is a permanent, purpose-built replacement for Inter's temporary home at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, where the club have played since joining MLS in 2020.

Messi joined Inter three years ago, transforming the club's fortunes in the process by leading them to four trophies including the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2025 MLS Cup.

Inter said naming the stand after Messi was a reflection of the 38-year-old Argentine's ongoing impact with the club.

"Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory," Inter said in a statement.

"This one is different. This one is born from the present. From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps onto the pitch.

"Recognizing someone is not always about closing a chapter. Sometimes it is about realizing you are witnessing something unique."

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