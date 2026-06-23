Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, added four more milestones to his book of records as his twin goals guided Argentina to a 2-0 win over Austria in the FIFA World Cup Group J match against Austria on Monday. In the process, Messi became the leading scorer in World Cup history, going past Germany icon Miroslav Klose's record of 16 goals, a tally he had equalled with a hat-trick against Algeria in the last match. Messi pounced late in the first half in Texas with a trademark left-footed finish after neat build-up play. The goal added to his hat-trick in Argentina's opening match to make it a record 17 in total at the World Cup, before he scored another one to make it 18 in six World Cups.

With Austria failing to stand up to the Argentina challenge, Messi's brace was enough for the defending champions to book a spot in the Round of 32 of the tournament. Argentina's progress, coupled with Messi's goals, saw the 39-year-old add four new all-time records to his name, a post on which was even shared by the Guinness World Records on social media.

Messi now has:

- Most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player - 18

- Most FIFA World Cup matches played in by an individual - 28

- Most matches won by a player at the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup - 18

- Most minutes played in the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup - 2,489

Speaking after the game, Messi admitted that the victory over Austria gives him peace of mind, as the Round of 32 qualification is sealed with one game to spare.

"Very happy for the victory, it was very important, hard, hard, hard, and it gives us peace of mind for what is to come," Messi, at his sixth World Cup, told broadcasters. The match was even, intense and we are happy to get six points."

Messi's name rang out along the concourses of the stadium after another virtuoso display. "There is not much to say about Leo. More than 20 years being the best in the world, he is the best in history," said striker Julian Alvarez.

With both sides knowing a win would put them into the knockout rounds with a game to spare, Lautaro Martinez was brought down in the box, sandwiched by two Austrian players.

Referee Amin Mohamed gave a penalty after a VAR intervention, and a wall of noise went up as Messi stepped forward on nine minutes. But his run-up was slow and his weak effort off target, dragging it wide.

Messi also saw his spot-kick saved by Wojciech Szczesny in a 2-0 win over Poland at the 2022 World Cup, where Argentina went on to be champions, and missed at the 2018 tournament.

With AFP Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss