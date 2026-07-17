Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez has grabbed headlines for his recent trolling of England after his side's 2-1 win in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. With around 15 minutes left in regulation time, La Albiceleste were 0-1 down. Inspired by Lionel Messi's two assists, the defending champions produced a terrific comeback to set up a final against Spain. Lautaro Martinez scored the equaliser for Argentina in the 85th minute before Enzo sealed the game for the team with a stoppage-time goal.

After the victory, Enzo Fernandez took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself with Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes, trolling England. In the picture, the trio could be seen laughing, with Oasis' Wonderwall playing in the background.

It is worth noting that the England football team used the song as its unofficial anthem at the World Cup. Their players, as well as their fans, used to sing the song together after victories. Things did not go down well with the post, and Fernandez eventually had to delete it before posting it again without the background song.

Argentina face Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. Former England striker Robbie Fowler believes Spain have the edge but warned that Lionel Messi is one player capable of changing the game on his own.

Fowler said Spain's control of midfield, led by Rodri, gives them a slight advantage, although stopping Messi over 90 minutes remains among the toughest challenges in the sport.

"(Lamine) Yamal will be a different player. He will be a different animal in the final. I have seen enough of that in the semi-final to know that his game will change," Fowler told reporters in Mumbai.

"But I think overall Spain have the edge because Rodri has been a revelation, he has been outstanding. It is great having players in attack who can win games. You have got your defence, which is solid and structured. But if you have control of the midfield, you have got more chance of winning games," he said.

The former Liverpool forward said Spain's possession-based style could be the key to limiting Argentina's threat.

"The obvious one is that Spain is going to have a little bit more of the ball. How you stop Messi from dominating and dictating games is by not letting him have the ball. It is easier said than done, but we have seen the way Spain play. We have seen they are a possession-based team."

"I like the way they play because it is not possession for the sake of it. It is possession with a purpose of playing forward, breaking through presses and trying to get that transitional game going straight away. From a tactical point of view, that is Spain in a nutshell."

"They will just try to have control of the ball. They will try to control areas of the pitch and they will stop Argentina from having the ball, and we all know that is a great defensive attribute, isn't it?"

However, Fowler admitted that even the best tactical plans may not be enough against the Argentine captain.

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

France vs Morocco Highlights | Mbappé Inspires France to FIFA World Cup Semifinal Victory