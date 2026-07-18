Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The decision was announced by FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina in a video that has been widely circulated on social media. The moment left Vincic, who hails from Maribor, visibly emotional, with his colleagues embracing the 46-year-old after Collina's formal announcement. Vincic had also officiated the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final, where Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium, as well as the 2022 Europa League final, which saw Eintracht Frankfurt edge Rangers 5-4 on penalties.

While Vincic has officiated a total of 512 professional matches, he was involved in a massive scandal a few years ago. Back in 2020, Vincic was arrested as part of a drugs and prostitution raid at a cabin in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The police crackdown in the Bosnian city of Bijeljina saw officers detain nine women and 26 men in total, seizing four packets of cocaine, 10 pistols, three protective vests, and over 10,000 euros in cash.

Vincic was later released by authorities after it was determined he was not directly involved in the operation. He was questioned by police as a witness before being let go. He later clarified that he had nothing to do with the group, explaining that he had accepted an invitation to the venue under the impression that it was a business lunch.

'I found myself on this ranch by chance. I have my own company, I was in Bosnia and Herzegovina for a business meeting,' Vincici told told Slovenian outlet Vecer.

'I accepted an invitation to lunch, which turned out to be my biggest mistake. I regret it. I was sitting at a table with my company, all of a sudden the police came and what happened, happened.

'I have nothing to do with the group that was arrested and detained, nor do my business partners. Yes, they really took us to the police, asked [us] as witnesses, when it turned out that we didn't even know them, we were able to go.'

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