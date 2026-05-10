Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up two more as Inter Miami got back to winning ways with a 4-2 defeat of Toronto FC in Major League Soccer on Saturday. Miami, beaten 4-3 at home by Orlando in last week's Florida derby, bounced back from that disappointment with an emphatic win on the road in Canada. Messi, who in just over a month's time is expected to lead Argentina's defence of their World Cup crown, delivered a typically dazzling performance in a victory that moves Inter back to within a point of Eastern Conference leaders Nashville.

Messi's Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul fired Miami into the lead just before half-time, volleying in from the edge of the area on the rebound after his free kick struck the Toronto wall and fell invitingly into his path.

Miami doubled their lead on 56 minutes, with Messi picking out former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez with a first-time pass for the Uruguayan to calmly finish for 2-0.

Messi was the creator again for Miami's third goal on 73 minutes, teeing up substitute Sergio Reguilon for his first career MLS goal.

Fittingly Messi then added his name to the scoresheet two minutes later, releasing De Paul down the right to leave the Toronto defence scrambling into position.

De Paul's low cross found Messi in the penalty area and the 38-year-old duly steered a side-footed finish into the bottom corner past Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran.

Toronto flirted with an improbable comeback when Colombian substitute Emilio Aristizabal grabbed a brace with goals in the 82nd and 90th minutes, but Inter rode out 11 minutes of stoppage time to claim their sixth win of the season.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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