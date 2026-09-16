Just a couple of weeks after confirming his international retirement, Argentina icon Lionel Messi is set to don the blue and white jersey for the final time in his career. Messi, whose last appearance for La Albiceleste came in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, is set to wear the jersey again in October in what would be his farewell match. While fans thought they had seen the last of Messi in international football, head coach Lionel Scaloni surprised everyone as he picked him in the squad for the national team for the match against Benin in Buenos Aires on October 06.

Messi was instrumental in Argentina's qualification to the final of the World Cup in North America. However, he couldn't influence the game as much in the decider, where Spain emerged triumphant. It wasn't the goodbye Messi would have wanted, but he has the opportunity to correct that after being named in the preliminary 26-member squad for the friendly against Benin.

In a statement, the Argentina Football Association also confirmed that the squad that won the World Cup in 2022 will be invited to attend the game against Benin.

"We would like to announce that, following a discussion with national team coach, Lionel Scaloni, we have decided to invite the world's best player, the icon of our national team, our captain Lionel Messi, so that he can receive the send-off he truly deserves on 6 October here in Argentina," the AFA said.

"Furthermore, having received Lionel's acceptance, we are inviting all the world champions who played alongside him at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to join him, together with their families, for what will be an unforgettable match for all Argentinians who support the national team, as they watch the world's best player's last dance," the statement further read.

Argentina are scheduled to play a total of three friendly matches at home. Their first fixture post the FIFA World Cup would be against Bolivia in Cordoba on September 30. They will then take on Burkina Faso on October 3 at River Plate's Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

The third game would be against Benin on October 06, where Messi would be in action.

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